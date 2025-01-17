Main accused in TMC worker murder in Malda arrested

Malda (WB), Jan 17 (PTI) The main accused in the murder of a TMC worker earlier this week in West Bengal's Malda district was arrested by the police on Friday evening, an officer said.

Zakir Sheikh was arrested by police from National Highway 34 near Yadupur, the officer said.

The arrest follows an investigation into the brutal killing of TMC worker Hasu Sheikh in the Mominpara Nayabasti area of Yadupur gram panchayat.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Hasu Sheikh was murdered, and TMC leaders Bakul Sheikh and Esaruddin Sheikh were attacked and severely injured.

The injured leaders are currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College.

In the aftermath of the crime, Amir Hamza, another suspect, was arrested within 24 hours by the police.

Following this, extensive searches were launched to capture Zakir Sheikh, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder and the attacks on the two TMC leaders.

Police used drones and sniffer dogs in the operation, which ultimately led to Zakir's arrest.

Zakir Sheikh, a former TMC worker who joined the ruling party in October 2024, is suspected to be the main mastermind behind the killing.

Sources suggest that Zakir had been involved in a territorial dispute, which may have led to the incident.

The arrest of Zakir Sheikh was confirmed by the Malda SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav in a statement.

He further added that police are continuing their search for other suspects involved in the attack.

Earlier, Amir Hamza, identified as Zakir’s associate, was apprehended in connection with the murder of TMC worker Hasu Sheikh.

Local reports have indicated that Hamza and Zakir had connections with the TMC, though party officials have denied any affiliation between them and the opposition's claims.

The arrest has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties questioning the state of law and order in the region.

This incident follows the murder of another TMC leader, Dulal Sarkar, in the district earlier this month, adding to the political tensions in the area. PTI CORR PNT RG