Main accused in UP's double murder on New Year's Day held after encounter

Ballia (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) The main accused in the murder of two youths at a beer shop on New Year's Day here was arrested following a police encounter, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 1 at a beer shop in Kotwa Narayanpur village. The victims, Prashant Gupta (23) and Golu Verma (24), had gone to buy alcohol when an argument broke out with the accused.

They attacked Gupta and Verma with sharp weapons, including an axe, and killed them on the spot.

Based on the complaint received from the victim's family, a case was registered against Shivam Rai, Bittu Yadav, Priyanshu Rai and Rudesh Rai, Superintendent of Police, Omvir Singh said.

Shivam Rai who is said to be the main accused in the case was arrested after an encounter. Police said that they received information regarding his whereabouts and reached the spot. When Rai saw the police, he attempted to flee and opened fire at them, the SP said.

In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg. He was arrested in an injured condition and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, SP said.

One pistol, cartridges and an axe used in crime were recovered from his possession. Further investigation into the matter is underway, SP added.

Prashant worked as an electrician in Patna and had come to the village to celebrate the birthday of his two-year-old son, Singh said.

In protest against the incident, the shops of Kotwa town remained closed on Thursday and the villagers staged a sit-in on the national highway and blocked the road. The last rites of the victims were performed on Thursday night amid heavy security arrangements. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG