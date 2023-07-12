Bengaluru double murder case: 3 accused of stabbing CEO & MD arrested

Bengaluru: Three men, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday a day after the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm here, police said.

Advertisment

Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area here, on Tuesday evening.

The three men have been identified as main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The accused had barged into the Aeronics office and hacked to death company CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36).

Advertisment

Armed with daggers, they stormed into the office and attacked Subramanya in the presence of employees. As Kumar rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons, according to police.

After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that business rivalry was the reason for the brutal crime.

Felix was a former employee of the firm who had started his own venture after resigning recently. Felix had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

Police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.