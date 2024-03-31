Main campaign plank would be good governance, improvement in law & order: Dhar

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) Debasish Dhar, the BJP candidate for the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat, said his main campaign plank would be good governance and improvement in law and order.

Dhar who recently resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS), was nominated by the BJP on Saturday to contest from the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat.

The former IPS officer said the key challenge for him now is the win the Birbhum seat.

"The main challenge which I am facing at the moment is a win from the constituency", Dhar told PTI.

Dhar said his main campaign planks would be good governance, improvement in law order and creation of job opportunities for the youth by building industries.

My focus will also be on the development of the famous Tarapith temple area to international standards as well as giving a boost to infrastructure, he said.

Dhar who was Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar was suspended by the West Bengal government after the 2021 assembly polls during which four people were killed at Sitalkuchi in the district by alleged firing by Central forces.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded sitting MP and actor Satabdi Roy from the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat. PTI dc RG