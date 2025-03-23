Main conspirator held in Delhi's Kohat Enclave double murder case

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The alleged main conspirator in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in northwest Delhi was arrested on Saturday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Deepak alias Pankaj, was arrested near Dwarka Mor where he was hiding in an old-age home, he said.

Mohinder Singh (70) and his wife Diljeet Kaur were killed in their house in the Kohat Enclave area.

Their decomposing bodies were found in two different rooms on March 18, with their night attendant, who joined a few days ago, missing.

The accused, who was hired as an attendant in the elderly couple's home just three days back before the incident, has been sent to police custody for further interrogation, he said.

The police had already arrested Ravi in connection with the case on March 19 who had revealed that he conspired the murder with Deepak.

"We had already arrested Ravi from Uttam Nagar. He worked as an attendant for the family earlier and had quit three months ago," a police source said. He is the same person who had suggested name of Deepak, the other attendant just one week ago, the source said.

The couple lived alone. They have two sons, who live nearby, and a daughter. They hadn't been to their parents house for the last three days and did not know about their deaths until they were told by a driver, the police said.