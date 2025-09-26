Delhi air quality in moderate category; AQI at 114

New Delhi: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the weather office predicting a clear sky for the day.

The maximum is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. The relative humidity stood at 79 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI falls in the moderate category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".