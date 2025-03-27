Mainstream media vultures, arm of ruling party: Kunal Kamra

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Terming mainstream media as vultures, comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday claimed it was a “miscommunication arm” of the ruling party.

Kamra, whose remarks targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up special show "Naya Bharat", have kicked up a huge controversy, took to X to vent his ire on mainstream media.

“To all those hounding for a quote, the mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party,” Kamra, 36, claimed.

“They are vultures who report on issues that don’t matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity they will be doing favour to the country, its people & their own children,” he added.

The comedian did not cite any specific reason or instance for his outburst against the mainstream media.

Kamra on Wednesday dropped a new video from the comedy special, in which he performed a parody of "Hawa Hawai" from "Mr India" to criticise Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her policies.

Kamra shared a screenshot from YouTube on X, which showed "Naya Bharat", his new video, has been blocked due to copyright restrictions and therefore is not visible to viewers. Due to copyright claims, the video will not be able to generate revenue as well.

"Naya Bharat", which also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits, has amassed over 8.2 million views on YouTube in five days.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his comments made in the video.

Mumbai police on Wednesday sent a second summon to Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for his “derogatory remarks” against Shinde.

The notice mentions that Kamra needs to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

The first summon to Kamra was issued on Tuesday, asking him to appear before the police. PTI VT