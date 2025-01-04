Maintain consistent routine to allay exam pressure: Vaishnaw tells students

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday asked students to follow their passion and advised them to maintain a consistent study routine to avoid stress during exams.

Advertisment

Vaishnaw made these remarks during an interaction with students at the Exams Warrior Art Festival organised by the NDMC here.

Around 4,000 students shared their thoughts through art, inspired by the messages of the book 'Exam Warriors' penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement.

The event saw participation of students with disability, with their teachers guiding them.

Advertisment

In a recorded message, Modi asked students to focus on action and not only on becoming something.

"Whenever we dream of becoming something, it may result in disappointment sometimes; but if we dream of doing something, we feel motivated to give our best. So, instead of focusing on the aim of becoming something, we must focus on the dream of doing, because when you do that, you'll never feel the pressure of exams," the statement said, quoting Modi.

Renowned artists like Jatin Das, Jai Prakash, Kanchan Chander, Harsh Vardhan, Kalyan Joshi, Pradosh Swain, Vijay Bhore, Reena Singh, Anas Sultan, Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Narendra Pal Singh, Kanhu Behera, Asit Kumar Patnaik, and Ankit Sharma participated in the event. PTI SKU VN VN