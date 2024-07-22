'Maintain decorum of the House,' Raj Assembly Speaker Devnani to lawmakers

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Monday emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House during the session.

Taking serious note of the practice of members conversing across seats during the session, he asked them to cease this behaviour.

He directed the MLAs to refrain from speaking loudly, while seated amid debates and asked them not to interrupt proceedings.

"This House is a sacred place. You should debate here, put your views in the House and ask for answers. It is not right to stand up on every issue. All the MLAs should think about this," he said.

Devnani reminded the MLAs that they were elected by the public to serve in this esteemed legislative body, which operates according to established rules and traditions.

Stressing the public's high expectations, he called on all members to adhere strictly to these rules.

Devnani suggested that if members need to discuss matters with ministers, they should do so in their respective chambers, maintaining order within the House.