Maintain decorum or else AIADMK cadres will retaliate, Palaniswami tells CM Stalin

Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu), Mar 28 (PTI) Cautioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to maintain decorum in criticising his political opponents, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said his party cadres would retaliate if Stalin overstepped the limits.

Advertisment

Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, Palaniswami said Stalin went around campaigning that he (Palaniswami was spineless) but this was an unsavoury remark.

"He says I am spineless. My spine is strong and you can check its strength. I am a farmer who toiled hard in rain or shine. Stalin, you should speak like a Chief Minister and think before uttering anything," Palaniswami said at a massive election rally here.

"We can tolerate only to an extent. If you continue to belittle, then our cadres will start retaliating and your condition will worsen," the former CM said while garnering votes for ally DMDK's candidate for Virudhunagar constituency Vijaya Prabakaran, son of actor-politician late Vijayakanth, here.

Advertisment

"Vijaya Prabakaran is a young, educated and energetic candidate who will work hard for you and ensure your voice is heard in the Lok Sabha. Vote for him on the DMDK's Murasu (drum) symbol," Palaniswami urged. Also, he called upon his party members to strive hard and ensure the victory of the allies and AIADMK in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

Unlike the DMK, the AIADMK respected others and even their allies and served the people whether the party was in power or in the opposition, the AIADMK general secretary said.

It was an irony that Stalin, whose Ministers were facing corruption charges in the courts has accused the AIADMK of being corrupt, he said. Had he desired, as Chief Minister he would have foisted cases against the DMK members. But he decided to serve the people who elected him, Palaniswami added. PTI JSP ROH