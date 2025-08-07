Maintain high product quality to remain competitive: Minister Chouhan to SHG women

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday interacted virtually with "lakhs of Self-Help Group (SHG) women members", encouraging them to maintain high product quality to remain competitive, the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement.

During the event, SHG women from various states shared their experiences, highlighting the positive transformation in their lives due to the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and emphasised that the mission not only provided economic stability but also enhanced their social standing.

Chouhan said women embody power and creativity, and handlooms are a symbol of self-reliance, having once served as a tool in India's non-violent freedom movement. He praised the "remarkable artistry" of rural artisans, which has earned recognition not just in India but across the world.

The minister applauded the role of SHG women in reviving local art and culture, saying their creations are a vital part of India's cultural identity and they help express folk traditions. He also acknowledged concerns raised by the women regarding marketing and branding, assuring them of concrete action, including design-focused training.

Celebrating the growing number of SHG women achieving financial independence, Chouhan shared that over 1.5 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' (earning over Rs 1 lakh annually) under the mission.

"The government is working towards making two crore women lakhpatis, with a vision of reaching three crore soon," he said.

Reinforcing the 'Swadeshi' commitment, he urged citizens to convert the country's population into strength and purchase Indian-made products during festivals such as Raksha Bandhan. He emphasised the need to advance the 'Vocal for Local' movement to strengthen the economy.

The programme concluded with Chouhan affirming the pledge to "adopt indigenous products and enhance our national pride". He also visited product stalls set up by SHG women, appreciating their hard work and dedication.

Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said India's handloom tradition is deeply interwoven with the strength and resilience of its rural women, and this legacy must now be transformed into sustainable livelihoods.

He urged every member of a weaving SHG to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and think beyond traditional roles.

"Our mothers and grandmothers passed down age-old skills through generations. Today, it is our responsibility to convert those skills into enterprises that empower women and strengthen the rural economy. Every loom is not merely a tool, it is a torchbearer of our nation's economic vision for Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.