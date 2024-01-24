Maintain patience, cooperate: Adityanath appeals to people as 5 lakh visit Ayodhya temple

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure proper crowd management for convenient 'darshan' of Ram Lalla as more than five lakh people visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Advertisment

He also appealed to people to cooperate with officials and maintain patience as this would allow everyone to have a darshan of the deity.

The doors of the newly constructed temple were opened to the public at 6 am. On the instructions of the chief minister, the Ayodhya district magistrate has deployed magistrates at eight places in the city for crowd management, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Information Director Shishir, in another statement, said, "Today, five lakh devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla." The last entry of visitors was at 10 pm.

Advertisment

The consecration of the new idol of the deity at the temple was done at an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The state government statement said that several times the crowd seemed to be out of control but police personnel and officials immediately took control of the situation and made people stand in queues for the 'darshan'.

In a post on 'X', Adityanath said, "Conducted an on-site inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Shri Ayodhya Dham today. On this occasion, necessary guidelines were also given to officials concerned to ensure easy and convenient darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla for the revered seers and devotees, and to run all necessary arrangements smoothly." The state government statement said the chief minister has taken command at "ground zero" to ensure smooth 'darshan' for people.

The chief minister, after an aerial survey, held a meeting with officials and gave directions to make necessary arrangements for the safety, comfort and convenience of devotees. He also discussed with officials of the temple trust the measures to manage the huge number of people coming to the temple.

The chief minister has appealed to people to maintain patience and cooperate, the statement said. He said everyone should maintain patience so that all can have a darshan of Ram Lalla. PTI CDN ANB ANB