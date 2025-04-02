Maintain peace during Ram Navami, do not pay heed to rumours: Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to all communities in the state to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami festival peacefully without paying heed to rumours.

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6 (Sunday).

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee described it as a "jumla" outfit with a sole agenda to divide the country on the basis of religion.

"I'll ask all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami; not to pay heed to rumours and stay alert," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She added, "I request you not to get involved in any riots... remember, it's their game plan. In Bengal, we follow the teachings of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, and not that of the Jumla party. Also, do not disturb other festivals," she added.

"Remember that religion belongs to an individual, but festivals are for everybody. We respect all religions but not those who stage violence in the name of organising rallies," she said.

"Punjabis hold rallies with kirpans—you can also hold rallies, but you must follow the restrictions of police and not create trouble by going to other areas," she added.

"I don't have any objections to rallies during Ram Navami. People will celebrate the festival in their own fashion," the CM said.

Banerjee said she would participate in a programme of the Jain community on April 9.

"I will participate in a programme of the Jains to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti. So, if I can go along with everybody, why cannot you?", she said.

Referring to a rumour circulating in the state that she had resigned from the CM’s post, Banerjee said an FIR had been lodged in connection with the matter.

"What they started yesterday was spreading a rumour that I have resigned from the CM's chair. They have been spreading such fake things using some digital media. We have lodged an FIR. Why are you making these fake videos?" she questioned.

The Trinamool Congress supremo took a dig at the Left parties, accusing them of having an understanding with the BJP.

"I have respect for several Left leaders but not those who become friends of the BJP whenever the elections are near. I will tell them not to confuse saffronisation as their party agenda (raktimakaran), or else you will vanish into thin air," she said. PTI SCH MNB