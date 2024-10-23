Maintain SC, ST, OBC reservation roaster to ensure policy implementation: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Railway Board has advised all 17 railway zones and its public sector undertakings to properly maintain reservation roasters of SCs, STs and OBCs so that its effective implementation can be ensured.

In a written communication dated October 18 to the general managers of all the zones and the heads of the public sector undertakings as well as autonomous bodies, the board's Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said that during the sitting of the Parliamentary Committee on Backward Classes held on September 9, the issue of proper implementation of reservation rules and maintenance of reservation rosters in the railways, particularly in its PSUs, were raised by various members.

"These issues have also been raised earlier by the National Commission for Backward Classes during meetings or hearings held," he wrote.

Kumar added that on May 3, the board emphasized all railway zones to ensure the proper implementation of extant reservation policies and the maintenance of reservation rosters both in recruitments and promotions, as per the laid down guidelines.

According to Kumar, apart from the above, another letter dated February 26 was exclusively addressed to the managing directors of all the PSUs under the Ministry of Railways, reiterating to follow the extant instructions or policies on reservation and to maintain reservation rosters appropriately as per the extant guidelines of the DOP&T.

Kumar advised seven steps to be followed by all zones and bodies to address the concerns of the Parliamentary Committee on Backward Classes and the National Commission for Backward Classes.

"Reservation Roster Registers are to be maintained as per the laid down guidelines of DOP&T/Railway Board issued from time to time in order to ensure proper implementation of extant reservation policies," the Railway Board chairman said.

"Posts reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs etc. as per Post-Based Reservation Rosters should be filled up by the earmarked category only and not by the UR (Unreserved) category. Reserved candidates selected on 'own merit' and not owing by reservation are not to be shown against reserved point," he added.

Kumar suggested that reservation rosters be inspected at regular intervals, at least twice a month, by the nominated liaison officers for SC/STs as well as by the liaison officers for OBC at all levels.

"During inspection, Roster Registers being checked and inspected are to be signed invariably by the Inspecting Liaison officer(s)," he added.

According to Kumar, the quantum of such inspection of roster registers carried out are to be mentioned by the officer in their respective APARs which would stand as an added attribute in the APAR for self-appraisal.

"A detailed report regarding inspection of Roster Registers carried out by the concerned officers is to be submitted to PCPOs/HOD for appraisal," he said.

Suggesting the last step to ensure proper implementation and maintenance of the said reservation policies Kumar stated, "While inspection of Roster Register, utmost care is to be given particularly in case of recruitment roster with respect to assessment of fresh vacancies as well as inclusion of backlog vacancies of SCs/STs/OBCs, based on which indent(s) have been placed for recruitment." The Railway Board chairman advised the bodies concerned to give a written confirmation to the effect that the extant reservation policies (SCs/STs/OBCs etc.) are being followed in their unit. PTI JP IJT IJT