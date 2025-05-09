Maintain status quo on 'Savarkar Sadan' in Mumbai: HC on plea seeking heritage tag for it

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered that a status quo be maintained on any redevelopment activity of the Savarkar Sadan at Dadar in central Mumbai.

A bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Neela Ghokale issued a notice to the state government's Urban Development Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on a petition seeking a heritage tag for the building.

The court also sought clarity from the government on the timeline for granting heritage status for the property.

"The status of the said property shall not be changed and the position as prevailing today shall be maintained," the bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on June 13.

Savarkar Sadan, located in Shivaji Park, was once the residence of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The petition filed by Abhinav Bharat Congress, a Hindu organisation led by Pankaj Phadnis, urged the Maharashtra government to act on a 2012 recommendation by the BMC to include the building in Mumbai's official Heritage List.

Phadnis in the plea said in February 2025, after an email from the Chief Minister's Office, the department was directed to examine the matter.

However, the plea pointed out certain need reports that said the structure could be demolished.

Phadnis on Friday told the court that the building holds immense historical value due to its association with Savarkar, a key figure in India's freedom movement and the Hindu nationalist ideology.

The petition also urged the central government to consider declaring Savarkar Sadan a "monument of national importance" even though it currently falls short of the 100-year age requirement under the existing norms. PTI SP NP