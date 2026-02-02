Maintaining law, order paramount, no violation will be tolerated: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said maintaining law and order is paramount and that no violation will be tolerated under any circumstances, irrespective of political affiliation.

The chief minister's remarks come in the wake of high drama over the weekend, which witnessed the arrest of senior YSRCP leader Ambati Ramababu in Guntur and also an alleged attack against opposition party leader Jogi Ramesh's house in Vijayawada.

"Maintaining law and order is paramount, and that no violation will be tolerated under any circumstances, irrespective of political affiliation," Naidu said in a release.

The CM took note of the incident involving protests held outside Ramesh's residence, following which the Ibrahimpatnam Police registered a case on its own.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Ibrahimpatnam sub-Inspector of Police, an FIR (Crime No. 66/2026) has been registered under Sections 189 (2), 190, 292 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have booked several TDP leaders from the Mylavaram Assembly constituency in connection with the incident.

Naidu stated that the rule of law must prevail at all times, and that political disagreements should be expressed only through democratic and constitutional means.

Responding to the alleged provocative statements made by the YSRCP, the chief minister appealed to party leaders and cadres to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could disturb public peace.

Naidu reiterated that any attempt to disrupt law and order will invite strict action, and directed the police administration to act impartially and firmly to ensure peace and security for all citizens.

Further, he urged all political parties to act responsibly and uphold democratic values, stating that public order and citizens' safety will remain the top priority of his leadership. PTI STH KH