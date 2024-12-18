Maintaining peace, tranquillity in border areas important: India to China

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) India on Wednesday emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control to promote overall ties between New Delhi and Beijing as NSA Ajit Doval held extensive talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the vexed boundary question.

The talks under the framework of Special Representatives dialogue took place in Beijing.

Doval and Wang are Special Representatives (SRs) for the boundary talks.

"The SRs reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said both Doval and Wang underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship.

"They emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground so that issues on the border do not hold back the normal development of bilateral relations," it said.

"Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management," the MEA said in a statement.

"They decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose," it said. PTI MPB ZMN