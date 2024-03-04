Maintenance firm takes responsibility for death of 2 mall visitors in Noida

Noida, Mar 4 (PTI) A maintenance company involved in the management and safety of a shopping mall in Noida Extension where two visitors died after an iron grille fell on them Monday owned up to the responsibility of the "unfortunate" incident.

Advertisment

A representative of Kanav Consultancy and Liaisoning Pvt Ltd took responsibility and informed the police, which on Sunday lodged an FIR under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence) against the owners of the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West).

The two men, Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, both aged around 35 and residents of the Vijay Nagar area in Ghaziabad, were walking towards the escalators on the ground floor of the mall when the iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot.

"Based on a complaint by Bhati's father, an FIR was lodged in the case yesterday (Sunday) itself. Today, a team was sent to the incident spot to conduct a structural inquiry. The team included officials of the fire and the PWD who inspected the site to ensure there is no repeat of such an episode," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti told reporters.

Advertisment

The officer said the police are also communicating with the district administration, which would further take up the matter at its level.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said the FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station against two owners of the mall and its management.

While police said further investigation into the case is underway, the maintenance firm of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza on Monday evening took responsibility for the "unfortunate" episode and regretted its occurrence.

Advertisment

In a letter, seen by PTI, to the police, the firm claimed that it had started an inspection work of the board, facade and other installations inside the mall in view of "strong winds" over the last four-five days in the region.

"Our inspection team was inspecting every part of the mall and checking every board and facade when suddenly a portion outside the lift in the other area of the mall broke and fell. This part was perfectly and firmly attached at the time of the first inspection. This incident happened due to strong winds. There is no fault of any employee or management or owner of this mall," Ajay Bisht, manager of Kanav Consultancy and Liasoning, stated.

"Since Kanav Consultancy and Liaisoning Pvt Ltd is responsible for the management, safety, security etc of this mall, hence for the tragic accident that happened on March 3, this company and being the manager of this company, I am also responsible. The owner of the mall and the company which owns the mall have nothing to do with this accident," Bisht added.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, a group of people, including family members of deceased Harendra Bhati, on Monday afternoon held protest demonstrations outside the shopping mall, demanding "justice" in the case. The protestors also prompted the closure of commercial activities at the mall for the day.

"My son was killed in this mall yesterday. We want strict action against the guilty, justice be served to us. Harendra had two young kids aged 6 and 8 years, his 32-year-old widow, they all deserve justice. I appeal to the chief minister for justice," Bhati's father Rajendra Bhati, 62, told reporters.

Mall representatives also met the protestors later in the afternoon and assured them of visiting victims' families, Bhati told PTI, adding that if the family were not satisfied with their explanation, they would return to the mall on Tuesday for a protest. PTI KIS IJT IJT