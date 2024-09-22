Maintenance of Pampa Sagar dam gates will be taken up on experts' advice, says CM Siddaramaiah

Koppal (Karnataka), Sep 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the maintenance of the crest gates of the Pampa Sagar dam on Tungabhadra river would be taken up as per the experts’ report.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters after offering ‘Baagina’ (traditional thanksgiving) to the river at the dam.

Celebrating the Pampa Sagar dam filled to the brim a month after its 19th crest gate was swept away on August 10, Siddaramaiah along with his deputy D K Shivakumar and ministers B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Shivaraj Tangadagi offered ‘Baagina’ to the Tungabhadra river on Sunday.

Siddaramaiah said the dam gates should be replaced after 50 years. However, the gates have worked well for over 70 years since its inception.

The chief minister said, "Tungabhadra reservoir is full again with 101.77 TMC water available in the dam. Water will be available for monsoon and winter sowing." Speaking about the 19th crest gate of the dam which had washed away, he said dam expert Kannaiah Naidu, officials and engineers worked day and night to install the gate as quickly as possible.

According to the CM, the farmers were worried about whether they would get water for their crops. However, there is no problem now after the dam is full to its capacity.

Siddaramaiah said efforts will be made to provide water for the second crop as well.