Maitree Express between Kolkata-Dhaka suspended till Wednesday

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The services of Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended till Wednesday, Eastern Railway has said citing communication received from the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh has been rocked by violent protests over a quota system in government jobs, which has claimed over 100 lives so far.

In a statement, an ER official said as per "message received from Bangladesh", the services of the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will continue to remain cancelled till Wednesday.

Services of Maitree Express have remained suspended since Saturday. The six-day-a-week train does not operate on Sundays.

Additionally, the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express was also cancelled on Sunday. PTI AMR MNB