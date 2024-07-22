Maitree Express services between Kolkata-Dhaka suspended till Tuesday

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The services of Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended till Tuesday, Eastern Railway said, citing operational reasons.

The decision comes amid violent protests in Bangladesh over a quota system in government jobs, which has claimed over 100 lives so far.

Services of the train have been halted since Saturday, officials said.

Additionally, the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express was also cancelled on Sunday. PTI AMR MNB