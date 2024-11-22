Maitri Bus Service bridges Delhi-Kathmandu, carrying 17,603 passengers in one year

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), witnessed significant usage between August 2023 and August 2024, with a total of 17,603 passengers travelling on the route, according to an RTI response.

Advertisment

This service, known as the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, symbolises the strong ties between India and Nepal and remains a popular choice for travellers.

Among the passengers, 4,782 were Indian citizens, 12,471 were Nepalese nationals and 350 came from other countries, as per an RTI query filed by PTI reporter. On an average, more than 1,000 people used this bus service each month, reflecting its consistent demand. November 2023 saw the highest number of travellers, with 1,611 passengers, while August 2023 recorded the lowest count at 1,078. The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of Rs 2,300. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Nepal’s Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. DTC deploys Volvo buses for the route, while Manjushree Yatayat uses Marco Polo buses According to the DTC website, the journey includes designated halts at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and Sonauli (the India-Nepal border) for customs checks. The passengers are not allowed to disembark or board at other locations along the route.

The Indian and Nepalese citizens are required to carry valid government-issued photo identification such as a passport or voter ID card and the foreign nationals need to present a valid passport and visa, it said.

Advertisment

The service, launched on November 25, 2014 from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal near Delhi Gate, features air-conditioned buses with a 2x2 comfortable seating arrangement. However, only diesel-powered buses operate on the route, as no CNG or electric buses are available yet.

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service offers a reliable and affordable travel option for the pilgrims, tourists and general public, facilitating seamless travel between the two nations and cementing its role as a symbol of friendship and cooperation.

Nepal and India earlier on Monday agreed to enhance their coordination to ensure a smooth movement of citizens of both countries across the open borders.

Advertisment

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. PTI MHS AS AS