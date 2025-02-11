'Maiya Samman Yojana' will continue uninterrupted: Jharkhand minister

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 11 (PTI) The Jharkhand government’s ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ will continue uninterrupted, the state’s Minister for ST, SC and Backward Welfare Chamra Linda asserted on Tuesday.

The scheme has helped women to take care of their children's education, Linda said while addressing the ‘Adivasi Development Khumbh Mela’ here.

“The ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ will continue and uninterrupted,” she said.

Her comments come amid criticism of the scheme from the opposition BJP, citing lack of funds.

The ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ aims at supporting women, particularly mothers, by providing them with financial assistance.

The minister also said unity among the tribal community was necessary for its progress.

“Promote and preserve your culture inherited from ancestors, as this culture is the identity of the adivasi community,” Linda said. PTI CORR BS RBT