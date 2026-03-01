Maj Gen Ajai Singh Dabas takes over as GOC of Delta force in J&K

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Major General Ajai Singh Dabas has assumed command of Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) in Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Maj Gen A P S Bal, army said on Sunday.

Delta Force was raised on September 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Batote area of Ramban district. The force has been instrumental in eliminating terrorism to a large extent in the Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda.

After assuming charge as the General Officer Commanding of Delta, Maj Gen Dabas paid homage to the bravehearts by laying a wreath at the War Memorial and extended his best wishes to all ranks, Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Maj Gen Dabas exhorted all personnel to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence, maintain unwavering vigilance and continue fostering peace and stability in the region.

Maj Gen Bal had taken over the command of the Delta force in November 2024 and led the troops in a successful operation that led to the killing of three Pakistani terrorists including their commander Saifullah of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Chatroo area of Kishtwar on February 22.

A total of seven Pakistani terrorists were neutralized in the upper reaches of Kishtwar in the past one year during the relentless year-long operation. PTI TAS NB NB