Maj Gen Harkirat Singh assumes command of Chandimandir Command Hospital

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Major General Harkirat Singh, a renowned nuclear medicine specialist and distinguished alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, has assumed command of the prestigious Command Hospital (Western Command) Chandimandir.

Command Hospital, Chandimandir, is one of the Indian Armed Forces' premier medical institutions. The ceremonial handing-over took place on Saturday, an official statement said here on Monday.

With his extensive background in clinical excellence and administrative proficiency, Major General Singh is poised to enhance the hospital's standards and capabilities. His leadership will focus on delivering world-class medical care, research, and training, it said.

Singh is a highly accomplished officer of the Armed Forces Medical Services. He has served in various capacities at AFMS establishments and key formation headquarters across the country.

His deep understanding of medical science, combined with strategic experience in healthcare delivery within military structures, positions him uniquely to lead the Command Hospital (Western Command), the statement said.

"Under Major General Singh's leadership, the hospital is expected to see further enhancement in clinical excellence, academic training, and integration of advanced medical technologies," it said.