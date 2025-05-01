Maj Gen Lisamma PV assumes charge as ADG, Military Nursing Service

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Maj Gen Lisamma PV on Thursday assumed charge as the Additional Director General, Military Nursing Service (MNS) in New Delhi.

He succeeds Maj Gen Sheena PD, who superannuated on April 30 after serving for four decades, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Hailing from Kollam district of Kerala, Maj Gen Lisamma PV is an alumna of School of Nursing, Military Hospital, Jalandhar.

"After her commissioning into MNS in 1986, the general officer obtained a Bachelor's degree in arts and law along with a Master's degree in hospital administration," the statement said.

Alongside her professionally rich nursing career, she has excelled as an administrator handling various appointments such as Principal College of Nursing, Command Hospital Air Force, (Bangalore); Principal Matron, Command Hospital (Eastern Command); Brigadier MNS HQ (Eastern Command); Brigadier MNS (Admin) Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence, and the recent appointment at Army Hospital (Research & Referral) as Principal Matron, the statement said.

"Maj Gen Lisamma PV's strong resolve for evidence-based best practices through training and research, to stay relevant at all times, has been widely appreciated," it said. PTI KND ZMN