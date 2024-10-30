Maj Gen Sachdeva retires as ADG of NCC, JK&L Directorate

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Major General Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva on Wednesday retired from service as additional director general of NCC, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate.

Sachdeva exhorted all personnel to continue the good work in empowering the youth of the country after he was given a ceremonial farewell at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate here on Canal Road, a defence spokesperson said.

In an illustrious 37-and-a-half years of service, Sachdeva held appointments across the operational and administrative spectrum, the spokesperson said.

During his tenure as ADG, he propelled NCC units to great achievements, the spokesman said, adding a record number of training activities and projects were undertaken, which witnessed a renewed vigour and participation amongst the cadets.

During his tenure, a record number of cadets joined defence and belt forces, while Lt Governors of Ladakh and J&K bestowed unit citations to the NCC.

More that 25,000 cadets were introduced with Artificial Intelligence and cyber space over the years under him, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY