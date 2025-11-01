Maj. Gen. Tushar Sharma takes charge of Army unit responsible for anti-insurgency ops in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Major General Tushar Sharma on Saturday took over the command of the Army's counter-insurgency unit, Kilo Force, responsible for anti-terror operations in north Kashmir.

Maj. Gen. Sharma took charge of the unit in north Kashmir as its 21st general officer commanding, succeeding Maj. Gen. Vivek Narang, a defence spokesperson said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Maj. Gen. Sharma was given various staff and command appointments in varied terrain and formations earlier, and has extensive experience in counter-terrorism operations, he added.

The defence spokesperson said on assuming command, Maj. Gen. Sharma paid homage to the bravehearts of the unit who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and exhorted all ranks to reaffirm their resolve to uphold the legacy of the formation through steadfast commitment and devotion to duty.

"He further emphasised the critical importance of combat readiness to effectively thwart all hostile and nefarious designs of inimical forces in north Kashmir," the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RC