Majhi and Patnaik project themselves as champions of women causes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) Projecting themselves as the champions of women’s causes in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday entered into a fierce war of words.

They made the remarks at separate programmes on International Women’s Day, with both accusing each other of failing to empower women.

Addressing a meeting at Berhampur after disbursing Rs 5,000 crore to 1.64 crore women as the second installment of Subhadra Yojana, Majhi said, "My government has truly empowered women by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to women in a year." "The previous BJD government’s women empowerment was just a slogan, while BJP has reached out to more than one crore women in just 9 months," Majhi added.

Patnaik, the leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly, at a meeting in Bhubaneswar, accused the BJP government of "misleading" women by making tall claims.

He said, "Women will ultimately not get any benefit from the Subhadra Yojana." "Rs 10,000 a year means a woman gets only Rs 27 per day. How can a woman become empowered with only Rs 27 per day? Can she purchase a litre of milk with the assistance given by the BJP government?” Patnaik asked and called upon the members of Biju Mahila Dal to create awareness among women on how the Majhi government was misleading them.

Patnaik added, "While the BJP government spends crores of rupees for its party’s propaganda, the women on the other hand get only Rs 27 a day, and they (BJP) claim to be empowering the women." Majhi, however, claimed that Subhadra Yojana had become a revolution.

"Subhadra Yojana is not just a programme to distribute financial aid twice a year. It is set to become a comprehensive campaign. The Yojana has provisions for the welfare of women at different ages. This will instill a new hope and faith in the minds of every woman in the state," the CM said.

The CM ridiculed the previous BJD government and said, "While my government has provided benefits to over 1 crore women during its just nine-month-old government, what did Naveen Patnaik do for them (women) in 24 years? The decision to implement Subhadra Yojana was taken in 24 minutes." He also pledged to build "a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive society where every woman can dream, achieve, and lead." Patnaik, on the other hand, alleged that the state’s BJP dispensation was trying to scrap the Mission Shakti programme and break women’s unity across the state.

Alleging that the "double-engine" BJP government "insulted" legendary leader Biju Patnaik, the BJD president said, "The former chief minister (Biju) had taken historic steps to socially and politically empower mothers by making 33 per cent reservation for women in panchayats." "Biju Babu also made reservations for women in government jobs, and women are now actively participating in the decision-making process because of his initiatives," Patnaik said.

He added, "The BJD government had increased the representation of women to 50 per cent in Panchayati Raj institutions following the example of Biju Babu." Majhi, for his part, highlighted his nine-month-old government’s initiative for women empowerment.

He claimed that the new government had decided to arrange marriages for daughters of poor families and provide free Jagannath darshan to the poor, including women, of the state.

On social media, both leaders projected themselves as champions of women’s causes.

Majhi said Odisha has so far created five lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' and aims to create 25 lakh more by 2027.

"The opposition is unable to digest the success of BJP govenrment," the CM said.

"Women are the backbone of our society, shaping our future with their strength, wisdom, and determination. On #InternationalWomensDay, let's celebrate the unwavering spirit, resilience, and achievements of women across #Odisha and beyond. Let us all pledge to build a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive society where every woman can dream, achieve, and lead." Similarly, Patnaik in a post on X said: "#WomenEmpowerment has always remained at the centre of all our initiatives and #Odisha is a pioneer in empowering women through initiatives like #MissionShakti, #MAMATA and #GenderBudget. On #WomensDay, let's celebrate women's leadership everywhere and ensure a greater role of women in society and the highest decision-making bodies."