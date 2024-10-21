Majhi announces 3pc DA hike for Odisha govt employees

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners.

Advertisment

With this hike, the DA rose from 50 per cent to 53 per cent, effective July 1, 2024, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Additionally, the government has increased 3 per cent dearness relief for pensioners, who will receive this adjustment in their October pension.

This decision will benefit approximately 7.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners, the release stated. PTI BBM BBM MNB