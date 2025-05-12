Majhi announces Rs 50 crore package for Santhali language, Pandit Raghunath Murmu memorial

Baripada (Odisha), May 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a special package of Rs 50 crore to set up cultural institutions dedicated to Santhal tribe, development of Ol Chiki language and preserve memorials related to Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Mayurbhanj district.

Majhi announced this during a function marking the centenary celebration of the invention of Ol Chiki script for Santhali language and the 120th birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

The function was held at Mahuldiha in Mayurbhanj district.

Pandit Murmu invented the Ol Chiki script in 1925, which consists of 30 letters and is used to write and promote Santali literature and culture.

Majhi said Pandit Murmu’s residence and Samadhi Peeth would be developed into memorials, and the state government would commemorate the Ol Chiki centenary throughout the year.

The package will also be used to set up of an Ol Chiki library in Baripada, Pandit Raghunath Murmu open theatre-museum and a heritage building at Murmu’s workplace.

Majhi said an international seminar would be organised in Delhi to promote Santhali language on a global platform, which is likely to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

While lauding Pandit Murmu’s contributions to tribal culture, language and literature, Majhi said, "Pandit Murmu’s life was not just that of an individual—he was a movement, a consciousness, a craft, and a culture of knowledge." He added that the state government is committed to preserving, promoting, and expanding the Ol Chiki language, created by Pandit Murmu a century ago.

"Murmu’s invention was not just merely a change in vocabulary, but a new chapter in the evolution of culture," the chief minister said.

The CM further said the state government would advance this legacy by setting up Santhali language institutions in primary education, produce textbooks, train teachers and create language development centres.

Majhi said Pandit Murmu was not only a promoter of knowledge and education, but also a personality who revealed the inner values of this land.

"Our government has organised various programmes in the name of Pandit Raghunath Murmu," he said The chief minister also felicitated Santhali language researcher Chunda Soren with the Guru Gomke International Award carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

A souvenir on Pandit Murmu’s life was unveiled, and his descendant Chuniyan Murmu and Padma Shri recipient Damayanti Beshra were also honoured.

Odisha ministers Suryabanshi Suraj, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Ganeshram Singhkhuntia lauded Murmu's legacy.