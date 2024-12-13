Majhi asks newly recruited govt employees to refrain from corruption

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asked the newly recruited government employees to remain dedicated to their work and refrain from making money through corrupt practices.

The chief minister said this while addressing a 'Nijukti Mela' (appointment fair) where as many as 376 people were appointed in the health & family welfare and higher education departments.

"Remain committed to duty and don't give into corruption," Majhi said, adding that the state government has now brought new legislation to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process to different government jobs. He cautioned the employees involved in corrupt practices.

Of the 376 new appointments, 85 persons were recruited as homoeopathic doctors and 239 radiographers in the health and family welfare department, while 52 others got appointments as lecturers in the higher education department.

Noting that the state was lagging in the health service sector, the chief minister said the recently published health ranking by NITI Aayog indicated that Odisha was placed in the third position from the bottom of the list of 28 states.

"Odisha has got only 40.19 out of 100 marks in the health service sector. But earlier it was widely advertised in the name of global health services. This situation has to change now," the chief minister said.

"We have to keep at least 60 marks in the Health Ranking. We have to be among the top ten best service-providing states in the country," he said.

He also said the state government has been working to develop both infrastructure and trained human resources, which are needed to improve the health services sector.

Medical colleges and hospitals will be established in all the districts of the state in the next five years, he said.

Along with this, the state will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana'. He said the BJP government during the first six months of its rule, has filled up more than 20,000 posts in the government.

Majhi said along with the appointment of the homoeopathic doctors and radiographers, pharmacy officers will soon be appointed in government hospitals.

He said that three more 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals are being set up in Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Balasore.

He called upon newly recruited lecturers to guide and ensure that the youths of Odisha remain dedicated to society. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN