Majhi asks Odisha recruitment agencies to accelerate hiring process

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked all department heads to submit proposals to state recruitment commissions by March 31 for filling up 1,10,557 vacant posts.

Advertisment

Majhi had earlier set a target to provide government jobs to 1.5 lakh youths in span of five years.

The chief minister, while holding discussions with heads of state recruitment agencies, including the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday, asked them to expedite the hiring process to fill up vacancies in departments such as health, home, school and mass education, higher education and agriculture.

He also the commissions to launch special recruitment drives for vacant posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in various departments.

Advertisment

Majhi said around 65,000 vacant posts will be filled up within a span of two years.

Keeping in view the remoteness of certain places, the CM asked the OPSC to set up an exam centre at Jeypore for the convenience of candidates residing in Koraput district.

Majhi on Wednesday also approved the creation of posts of eight additional SPs, 24 DSPs and 16 sub-inspectors in the Odisha Vigilance Department, an official release said.

Advertisment

He announced that the state government has decided to hike the gratuity for teachers and staff of government-aided schools and colleges by 50 per cent.

The death and retirement gratuity for teaching and non-teaching staff has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh, the release said. PTI AAM AAM RBT