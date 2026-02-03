Majhi calls US tariff reduction 'people-focused diplomacy', says Odisha will benefit

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a trade agreement with the US, which led to a significant reduction in tariffs on Indian exports, and called it a "people-focused" diplomacy.

He asserted that Odisha will immensely benefit from the trade deal.

India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Majhi said, "I extend my sincere congratulations and gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for his decisive leadership and people-focused diplomacy, strengthening Indo-US ties and enhancing India's global economic presence." Majhi described the reduction of tariff on India-made products to 18 per cent as a "historic advancement in India-United States economic relations", and said it will set a strong foundation for deeper cooperation and shared prosperity.

He said the US tariff reduction to 18 per cent on 'Made in India' products is a significant boost for Indian manufacturing, MSMEs, exporters, and job creation, while opening broader markets and new avenues for entrepreneurs and startups.

In a series of social media posts, the chief minister lauded the development and said, "Made in Odisha goes global as the India-US trade deal boosts market access, empowering MSMEs, artisans and small manufacturers. Export-led growth strengthens employment, raises incomes, and builds a self-reliant economy." With relaxation in tariff ratio, Majhi said Odisha's coastal communities are poised to benefit from the India-US trade deal, as reduced tariffs on seafood enhance the competitiveness of marine exports.

This development promises sustainable growth, strengthening livelihoods for fishermen and allied industries along the state's coastline, he noted.

"From 'field to fashion', Odisha's textile and garment sector is going global. Lower US tariffs unlock high-value markets for local producers, empowering textile hubs across the state and transforming traditional craftsmanship into international success," Majhi said in another X post.

He added that the state is poised to becoming a strategic hub for critical minerals as well, as India-US technology collaboration boosts global demand.

"This positions the state at the forefront of EV and semiconductor supply chains, strengthening its role in the world's high-tech economy," he said.

While lauding leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "... India's global economic engagement has taken a decisive leap. In just six years, India has secured nine major trade agreements, strengthening its position as a trusted partner worldwide. These agreements, spanning the US, EU, UK, Australia, UAE, and more, are opening new markets, empowering MSMEs, farmers, youth, and advancing Make in India." "This momentum reflects Hon'ble PM's foresight and sustained diplomacy, positioning India at the centre of global trade and driving investment, innovation, employment, and shared prosperity. #indoustradedeal," Majhi said in another post.

BJP MP and the party's vice president Baijayant Panda also congratulated both Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump for the "historic breakthrough".

BJP MP and the party's vice president Baijayant Panda also congratulated both Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump for the "historic breakthrough".

He said, "This is a major milestone that will not just hugely boost trade and investment between the world's two largest democracies, but have an immensely positive impact on the world as a whole. This is just the latest instance of Modi ji's tireless efforts and personal rapport with global leaders leading to big breakthroughs for #NayaBharat #NewIndia @PMOIndia @POTUS."