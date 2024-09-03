Majhi claims people of Odisha are happy, pin lots of hope on BJP govt

Bhubaneswar, Sept 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday claimed that the 4.5 crore people of the state are happy with the BJP government and they have a lot of expectations from the administration.

The saffron party formed the government in the state in June, ousting the BJD from power after 24 years.

Referring to the formation of the first BJP government in Odisha, Majhi said, “The people rejected a corrupt and bureaucratic government and they have installed a peoples’ government in the state.” Majhi said this after launching the BJP’s membership drive in the state.

“It is a matter of pride that I as the chief minister of Odisha have been made the number one member of the party. I thank Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders," he said.

Noting that the trust of people in governance and administration has strengthened because of an accessible, approachable and decisive government in the state, Majhi said that chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states like Himant Biswa Sarma of Assam have expressed wonder how he meets so many people in a single day.

“We have listened to 8,000 people in one day in the CM’s grievance cell. We engage 5/6 ministers to listen to the people’s grievances and they work from 10 am to 5 pm. That day, we had lunch at 5 pm after listening to the people,” Majhi informed the party workers and leaders.

He said the double-engine government will speed up development and build a new Odisha.

With so many expectations of the people, Majhi also said that the state government has a challenge to build a “developed” Odisha leading to a “developed” India.

Majhi said that the party will make at least one crore people as its members from the nook and corner of the state so that the BJP could serve the people of Odisha in the next 25 years. PTI AAM NN