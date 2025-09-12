Majhi congratulates Radhakrishnan on taking oath as Vice President

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.

Majhi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony at Delhi in a post on X, said: "Heartiest congratulations to Shri @CPRGuv Ji on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. I extend my best wishes for a successful tenure dedicated to upholding the democratic values and strengthening the parliamentary traditions of our nation." Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Majhi, along with Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, during the visit to the national capital, also met BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

"Today in New Delhi, I had the honour of meeting our party's Hon'ble National President and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri @JPNadda Ji. The Hon'ble Health Minister of Odisha, Shri Mukesh Mahaling, was also present during the meeting," Majhi said in a social media post.

The chief minister said that he had an insightful discussion on the Odisha government's people-centric initiatives, strengthening healthcare services, developing health infrastructure, and shaping the future roadmap. PTI AAM AAM RG