Bhubaneswar, Jul 17 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday dissolved the state planning board, an official release said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal for dissolution of the planning body, it said.

The move comes a month after the BJP assumed power in the state.

The Odisha government is likely to constitute a new planning board soon, sources said. PTI AAM RBT