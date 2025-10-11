Majhi draws Mamata's attention to Odisha medico’s gang rape in Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday expressed concern over the gang rape of an Odia student at Durgapur in West Bengal and sought the intervention of Mamata Banerjee, his counterpart in the neighbouring state, in taking action against the culprit.

The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday night when the second-year student from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district was out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said. She is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

Taking to X, Maji said: “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. In this sensitive matter, I strongly urge the Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law”.

The Odisha chief minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the victim.

“Additionally, I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government,” Majhi said. PTI AAM AAM NN