Majhi expresses concern over frequent accidents by 'Ama Bus'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed serious concern over frequent accidents caused by state-run 'Ama Bus' and directed the authorities to provide training to drivers for skill development and instil a sensitive attitude among them.

The chief minister has issued this directive a day after the death of an autorickshaw driver in an accident caused by a 'Ama Bus' here on Saturday.

The auto-rickshaw with two passengers was waiting at the traffic stop at the busy Rupali Chhak when the 'Ama Bus' hit it from behind, police said.

The driver of the autorickshaw died in the accident, while two passengers, including a female student, were injured. "One of the passengers is undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital, and another injured was discharged after treatment," an officer said.

The bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, was arrested and booked for culpable homicide, he said.

Majhi expressed deep grief over the death of the autorickshaw driver, identified as Bishnu Patra (62) of Jajpur district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The chief minister also wished a speedy recovery to the injured student, Namita Pradhan (21).

He has directed the Transport department to take steps to improve this problem in coordination with the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which operates the city buses, as per a statement issued by the CM's office.

He has directed regular training to the Ama Bus drivers for development of their skills with emphasis on their physical and mental health. In particular, he has suggested preparing a training module to instil a sensitive attitude among them, the CMO said.

Along with this, the chief minister has also directed the Transport department to form a special squad to check the fitness of the buses at regular intervals, it said.

He further advised the Transport department to regularly review the situation and make efforts to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not occur again.

Soon after getting instructions from the CM, a team led by Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur launched an enforcement drive at the Ama Bus stand at Master Canteen here.

Similarly, the CRUT has announced Rs 2 lakh immediate relief for the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured college student.

Meanwhile, hundreds of autorickshaw drivers staged a protest at the Ama Bus depot at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar city, expressing their anguish over the death of their friend.

"The Ama buses have killed several persons. It is a killer bus. How many more lives will the buses claim?" an autorickshaw driver asked.