Majhi for holding public grievance sessions outside Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he is keen on holding public grievance sessions outside the state capital of Bhubaneswar in order to ensure speedy redressal of people’s problems.

He said such sessions could be held in the revenue divisional headquarters if required.

“People can avail the grievance redressal facility at the district level instead of visiting Bhubaneswar,” Majhi said.

“The problems of many people remained unresolved for a long time because the previous chief minister was not attending to the grievance cell,” he said.

Majhi said over 1,700 people from different parts of the state registered for the session held here on Monday.

Action has so far been initiated in more than 1,000 cases and the process is still underway, the CM said.