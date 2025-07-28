Majhi has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for medical treatment of the needy in 2025

Bhubaneswar, Jul 28 (PTI) Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for the treatment of needy people from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in 2025, a statement said.

Attending the 13th edition of the public grievances hearing on Monday, Majhi sanctioned immediate medical assistance for three persons who are suffering from incurable and chronic diseases, it said.

With this, he has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for a total of 51 persons for medical treatment this year, it added.

The government has set up a single-window system for immediate medical assistance to needy people from the CMRF.

Senior officers and nine ministers were present in the hearing, the statement said.

The CM and his team heard the grievances of 11,516 people, of which 10,502 were resolved -- a resolution rate of 91 per cent. The remaining cases are currently under process, the statement said. PTI BBM BBM SOM