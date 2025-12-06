Majhi inaugurates 7th Odisha State Book Festival

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the 7th Odisha State Book Festival, urging people to develop and preserve literature in the Odia language.

The festival, featuring 550 stalls, will continue till December 17.

“The Hathigumpha inscriptions of 1st century BC, the ancient records of Dhauli and Jaugadh of the 3rd century, old books, copper plates and palm leaf manuscripts, have proven how ancient our Odia language is. It is our responsibility to develop and preserve the literature of this ancient language,” Majhi said.

After inaugurating the festival, the chief minister visited the stalls and purchased books.

Majhi added that he has a habit of collecting books, and his library has a collection of around 6,000 books. PTI AAM RBT