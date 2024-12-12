Majhi launches ERSS service in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday flagged off 30 ERSS vehicles for faster and immediate response during emergencies.

Advertisment

Majhi said the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles will operate in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and will reach the needy before the arrival of personnel from police stations, ambulances, or fire services.

"These vehicles will remain in motion across the cities and immediately respond to calls," he said.

Majhi, who launched the service at the headquarters of the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, said, "In case of any accident, crime, or other emergency, these vehicles will reach the scene immediately." The Chief Minister said while 22 ERSS vehicles will operate in Bhubaneswar, eight such vans, fitted with emergency equipment, will cover Cuttack urban areas. He said people can avail of the service by dialing 112.

Advertisment

On the occasion, the CM announced that 10,000 posts will be filled up in the home department and 5,000 home guard posts will be created, out of which 2,416 posts will be filled soon. PTI AAM AAM MNB