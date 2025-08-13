Majhi launches MLA LAD web portal, unveils new guidelines for CM's Special Assistance scheme

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the ‘MLA LAD Web Portal’, aimed at making the administrative process simpler and time-efficient.

Majhi, ahead of a cabinet meeting here, also unveiled revised guidelines for the CM-SA (chief minister’s special assistance) scheme.

“These new guidelines will make the administrative process simpler and help in implementing important schemes for people in a quick and transparent manner,” he said.

The regulations also have provisions for accepting and rejecting projects.

The time period from the recommendation of a project to completion of the approval process has been fixed at 30 days, the CM said.

In the ‘MLA LAD (Local Area Development) Web Portal’, project recommendations, requirement analysis, preparation of plans and cost estimates, approval, work orders, supervision, inspection, expenditure and work execution can be undertaken by legislators in a timely manner, an official release said.

People of respective assembly constituencies can also get to know details of projects recommended by their MLAs through this portal, it said.

The MLA LAD funds' grant for each assembly segment was earlier increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 3 crore per year, which underwent another raise to Rs 5 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, officials said.