Majhi launches Rs 308-crore projects in Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched development projects worth Rs 308 crore in Dhenkanal district.

During his day-long visit to the district, the chief minister inaugurated 12 projects worth Rs 112 crore and laid the foundation stone of 10 other projects worth Rs 76 crore. He also participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for Baji Rout Sports Complex worth Rs 120 crore, an official statement issued by the CMO said.

On this occasion, Majhi also laid the foundation stone of four industrial projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore, including Rs 30,000-crore projects related to solar energy generation.

"Our goal is to make Dhenkanal district a solar energy-rich district. We will use solar energy as the main energy source not only for our state but also for the entire country," Majhi said adding that these projects will generate direct and indirect employment for 26,400 people.

Asserting that his government was committed to meeting the aspirations of the people, Majhi said, "The new government has eight days left to complete one year in office. But, promises made to the people are being fulfilled quickly. We will never break the trust of people." He said the Baji Rout Sports Complex will have a football field, synthetic athletic track, hockey training centre, indoor stadium, swimming pool, a hostel and other facilities.

On this occasion, Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain said that the Majhi government has been taking steps to increase employment in the industrial sector.

Food and Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said that the most important thing in a democracy is to "keep the trust of the people intact" and from the very first day, and the Majhi government has been taking steps to fulfill the promise made to the people of the state. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD