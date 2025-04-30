Majhi lays foundation stone for Rs 7 crore project to develop Poet Jaydeva's birthplace

Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) Paying rich tribute to poet Jaydev on his birth anniversary, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a project worth Rs 7 crore for development and beautification of the poet's birthplace at Kendubila village in Khurda district.

Majhi along with deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi reached Kendubila village and garlanded the statue of the creator of Geeta Govind.

"Poet Jayadev and 'Gita Govinda' are an integral part of Odisha's cultural identity. He is one of the greatest icons of Odia pride," Majhi said at a programme at Kendubila village.

He announced several projects to transform the Jayadev Peeth into a global centre for literature, culture, and spirituality and laid the foundation stone for some initiatives. The CM emphasised the need for elevating the Peeth to a world-class spiritual hub.

He said the project will have diverse flower gardens, ten lotus ponds, and a garden of creepers to restore the natural beauty of Jayadev's era as much as possible. Additional projects announced include an entrance gate, a Dashavatara plaza, beautification of the lotus pond, development of various groves, a craft shop, and a food court.

Majhi said that the state government would provide all necessary funds for these beautification efforts.

"According to mythology, Jaydev Peeth was visited by Lord Jagannath himself," the chief minister said and asked the Culture, Tourism, and Information and Public Relations departments to jointly prepare a detailed project report DPR for the project.

He also advised Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to take the initiative to transform the Peeth into a model village.

Several programmes were organised across the state to celebrate Poet Jaydev's birth anniversary.