Majhi meets PM Modi

Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the developments taking place in the state under the BJP government.

Majhi, who is on a four-day tour to the national capital, had earlier on the day attended the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting before meeting the Prime Minister.

He also met the BJP national president JP Nadda during the day.

Sources said that Majhi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi and the BJP president to attend a function marking the completion of one year of his government in Odisha on June 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the swearing-in of Majhi government on June 12, 2024.

"CM of Odisha, Shri @MohanMOdisha, met PM @narendramodi. @CMO_Odisha," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Majhi said on X: "Honoured to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today. Deeply grateful for his unwavering support and inspiring vision for Odisha's development. We held meaningful discussions on the state's holistic progress with a strong emphasis on accelerating growth in infrastructure, welfare, and employment. Committed to working together for the progress of our state and nation, driven by the shared vision of Viksit Odisha, Viksit Bharat." In another post on X, Majhi said: "Today, I had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble BJP National President and Union Health Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji in New Delhi. We held productive discussions on strengthening Odisha's healthcare system. I emphasised our state's commitment to universal health coverage and sought continued central support to enhance medical infrastructure, expand medical education, and improve healthcare access in remote areas." PTI AAM AAM RG