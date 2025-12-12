Majhi opens eco retreat at Puri-Konark marine drive, wants to hold cabinet meet in such facilities

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) Setting a goal to emerge among the top five eco-cultural tourism hubs in Asia, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state cabinet and council of ministers’ meetings will be held at different eco-retreat centres in the coming days.

Majhi made the announcement after inaugurating the 7th eco-retreat, a tourist facility amidst natural surroundings, organised by the state tourism department near the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road.

He described the eco-retreats as the most attractive part of the state’s eco-tourism promotion.

"I wish to hold state government's cabinet and council of minister’s meetings at eco-retreats in various famous tourist destinations of Odisha in the coming days," he said, adding that the state's eco-retreats have become a model in the tourism sector in India and an inspiration for other states.

The CM said the eco-retreats in Satkoshia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur and Konark have significantly enhanced the importance of eco-tourism in the state.

"Eco-retreats are a model campaign for creating livelihoods for local people, spreading environmental awareness, and boosting the local economy. Similar initiatives should be implemented in other natural locations across the state," he said. PTI AAM AAM MNB