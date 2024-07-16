Majhi orders upgradation of 14 high schools in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asked the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department to upgrade at least 14 high schools into higher secondary institutions.

The direction was issued while Majhi undertook a review of the department here.

He said: “There is a need to upgrade more high schools into higher secondary schools to reduce the dropout rate..

The chief minister also directed the department to improve the condition of hostels of various primary schools managed by the department, particularly in tribal-dominated districts.

As the government has taken up a programme to improve the condition of 301 such department hostels in the undivided Koraput district, Majhi advised officials to increase the capacity of these hostels to 100, as and where needed, for the convenience of the students.

Majhi also emphasized improving the food quality for the children in the hostels run by the department. He also suggested giving utmost importance to health, safety and cleanliness.

The chief minister also advised the ministers and secretaries to visit such schools and hostels regularly and check the management of these institutions.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that Odisha has the highest percentage of dropouts, 27.3 per cent, at the secondary level, according to the SDG India Index 2023 released by NITI Aayog recently.