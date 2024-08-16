Majhi, Patnaik and ECoR felicitate Olympian hockey player Amit Rohidas

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik and East Coast Railways on Friday felicitated Olympian hockey player Amit Rohidas upon his return to the state.

Rohidas, a key defender for India, was instrumental in securing India's bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Amit is the pride of Odisha. He has brought laurels for both India and Odisha. We hope the Indian hockey team will win gold in the next Olympics," Majhi said.

The Odisha government had earlier announced continued sponsorship of the Indian hockey team until 2036 and a reward of Rs 4 crore for Rohidas.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, a long-time supporter of Indian hockey, also felicitated Rohidas at his residence.

Patnaik noted that Rohidas's success would inspire future generations and wished the Indian hockey team success in future tournaments. Rohidas thanked Patnaik for his continued promotion of the sport and presented him with a team jersey and a Paris Olympics mascot.

Rohidas, who serves as a sports officer in ECoR, was also honoured by ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal, who acknowledged his critical role in India's Olympic success. Rohidas was the only Odia player on the bronze medal-winning Indian team.

The Odisha government has also announced Rs 15 lakh each to players of the Indian hockey team who were a part of the Olympics, and Rs 10 lakh for the support staff.